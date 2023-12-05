Поиск
Интерфейс командной строки

yc serverless trigger create billing-budget

Обновлена 5 декабря 2023 г.

Create billing budget trigger

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc serverless trigger create billing-budget <TRIGGER-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

Flags

Flag Description
--name string
Trigger name.
--description string
Trigger description.
--labels key=value[,key=value...]
A list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
--billing-account-id string
Billing account ID to subscribe.
--budget-id string
Budget ID to subscribe.
--invoke-function-id string
Function to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
--invoke-function-name string
Function to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
--invoke-function-tag string
Function tag.
--invoke-function-service-account-id string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
--invoke-function-service-account-name string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
--invoke-container-id string
Container to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
--invoke-container-name string
Container to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
--invoke-container-path string
Container endpoint path.
--invoke-container-service-account-id string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
--invoke-container-service-account-name string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
--retry-attempts int
Retry attempts, Default: 0
--retry-interval duration
Retry interval. Examples: '10s', '1m'.
--dlq-queue-id string
Dead letter queue identifier.
--dlq-service-account-id string
Service account to handle dead letter queue.
--dlq-service-account-name string
Service account to handle dead letter queue.
--async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
-h,--help Display help for the command.