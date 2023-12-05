yc serverless trigger create billing-budget
Обновлена 5 декабря 2023 г.
Create billing budget trigger
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc serverless trigger create billing-budget <TRIGGER-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--name
|
string
Trigger name.
|
--description
|
string
Trigger description.
|
--labels
|
key=value[,key=value...]
A list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
|
--billing-account-id
|
string
Billing account ID to subscribe.
|
--budget-id
|
string
Budget ID to subscribe.
|
--invoke-function-id
|
string
Function to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
|
--invoke-function-name
|
string
Function to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
|
--invoke-function-tag
|
string
Function tag.
|
--invoke-function-service-account-id
|
string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
|
--invoke-function-service-account-name
|
string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the function.
|
--invoke-container-id
|
string
Container to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
|
--invoke-container-name
|
string
Container to be invoked by worker on the data from Billing.
|
--invoke-container-path
|
string
Container endpoint path.
|
--invoke-container-service-account-id
|
string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
|
--invoke-container-service-account-name
|
string
Service account to be used by the worker to invoke the container.
|
--retry-attempts
|
int
Retry attempts, Default: 0
|
--retry-interval
|
duration
Retry interval. Examples: '10s', '1m'.
|
--dlq-queue-id
|
string
Dead letter queue identifier.
|
--dlq-service-account-id
|
string
Service account to handle dead letter queue.
|
--dlq-service-account-name
|
string
Service account to handle dead letter queue.
|
--async
|Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.