yc serverless api-gateway
Статья создана
Обновлена 5 декабря 2023 г.
Manage API Gateways
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc serverless api-gateway <group|command>
Aliases:
gateway
api-gw
gw
Command Tree
- yc serverless api-gateway get — Get API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway list — List API Gateways
- yc serverless api-gateway get-spec — Get API Gateway openapi specification
- yc serverless api-gateway create — Create API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway update — Update API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway delete — Delete API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway list-operations — List API Gateway operations
- yc serverless api-gateway list-access-bindings — List API Gateway access bindings
- yc serverless api-gateway set-access-bindings — Set access bindings for the specified API Gateway and delete all existing access bindings if there were any
- yc serverless api-gateway add-access-binding — Add access binding for the specified API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway remove-access-binding — Remove access binding for the specified API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway add-domain — Attach domain to the specified API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway remove-domain — Detach domain from the specified API Gateway
- yc serverless api-gateway release-canary — Set gateway specification variables to canary values and delete canary settings
- yc serverless api-gateway rollback-canary — Suspend sending requests to canary release(set canary weight to zero)
- yc serverless api-gateway websocket — Manage websocket connections
- yc serverless api-gateway websocket get — Get connection
- yc serverless api-gateway websocket send — Send data to connection
- yc serverless api-gateway websocket disconnect — Close connection
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.