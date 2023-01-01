Поиск
Интерфейс командной строки

yc application-load-balancer target-group create

Create a target group

Command Usage

Syntax:

yc application-load-balancer target-group create <TARGET-GROUP-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

Flags

Flag Description
--name string
A name of the target group.
--description string
A description of the target group.
--labels key=value[,key=value...]
A list of label KEY=VALUE pairs to add. For example, to add two labels named 'foo' and 'bar', both with the value 'baz', use '--labels foo=baz,bar=baz'.
--target PROPERTY=VALUE[,PROPERTY=VALUE...]
List of targets.

Possible property names:
  • subnet-id: Subnet id.
  • subnet-name: Subnet name.
  • ip-address: IP Address.
  • private-ip-address: Private IPv4 address.
--async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

Global Flags

Flag Description
--profile string
Set the custom configuration file.
--debug Debug logging.
--debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
--no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
--retry int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
--cloud-id string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
--folder-id string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
--folder-name string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
--endpoint string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
--token string
Set the OAuth token to use.
--impersonate-service-account-id string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
--no-browser Disable opening browser for authentication.
--format string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
-h,--help Display help for the command.