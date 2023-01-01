yc compute disk-placement-group list-disks
List disks of the specified disk placement group
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc compute disk-placement-group list-disks <DISK-PLACEMENT-GROUP-NAME>|<DISK-PLACEMENT-GROUP-ID> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Aliases:
disks
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--id
|
string
Disk placement group id.
|
--name
|
string
Disk placement group name.
|
--limit
|
int
The maximum number of items to list.
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--impersonate-service-account-id
|
string
Set the ID of the service account to impersonate.
|
--no-browser
|Disable opening browser for authentication.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.