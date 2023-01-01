Подключиться
Интерфейс командной строки

yc managed-kafka connector-s3-sink create

Статья создана

    Create a Kafka S3-Sink connector.

    Command Usage

    Syntax:

    yc managed-kafka connector-s3-sink create <CONNECTOR-NAME> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

    Flags

    Flag Description
    --cluster-id string
    Kafka cluster id.
    --cluster-name string
    Kafka cluster name.
    --tasks-max int
    Maximum number of s3-sink connector tasks.
    --properties key=value[,key=value...]
    Additional properties for the Kafka s3-sink connector as key-value pairs.
    --topics string
    List of topics, separated by comma, that will be replicated to bucket of s3-compatible storage.
    --file-max-records int
    Max records number per single file in bucket of s3-compatible storage.
    --bucket-name string
    Bucket of s3-compatible storage.
    --access-key-id string
    ID of aws-compatible static-key.
    --secret-access-key string
    Secret key of aws-compatible static-key.
    --storage-endpoint string
    Endpoint of s3-compatible storage. Example: "storage.yandexcloud.net".
    --region string
    Region of s3-compatible storage. Default: "us-east-1".
    --file-compression-type string
    Compression type of files, that will be placed in bucket of s3-compatible storage. This setting cannot be updated after cluster will be created.
    --async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

    Global Flags

    Flag Description
    --profile string
    Set the custom configuration file.
    --debug Debug logging.
    --debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
    --no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
    --retry int
    Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
    Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
    Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
    --cloud-id string
    Set the ID of the cloud to use.
    --folder-id string
    Set the ID of the folder to use.
    --folder-name string
    Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
    --endpoint string
    Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
    --token string
    Set the OAuth token to use.
    --format string
    Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
    -h,--help Display help for the command.