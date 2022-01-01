Подключиться
Интерфейс командной строки

yc compute instance-group add-access-binding

    Add access binding for the specified instance group

    Command Usage

    Syntax:

    yc compute instance-group add-access-binding <INSTANCE-GROUP-NAME>|<INSTANCE-GROUP-ID> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

    Flags

    Flag Description
    --id string
    instance group id.
    --name string
    instance group name.
    --role string
    Binding role ID.
    --service-account-id string
    Service account, whose access will be updated.
    --service-account-name string
    Service account, whose access will be updated.
    --user-account-id string
    User account, whose access will be updated.
    --user-yandex-login string
    User account, whose access will be updated.
    --all-authenticated-users Access will be updated for all authenticated users
    --subject string
    Subject whose access will be updated; in TYPE:ID format, e.g. userAccount:<ID>, serviceAccount:<ID>, system:<ID>.
    --async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.

    Global Flags

    Flag Description
    --profile string
    Set the custom configuration file.
    --debug Debug logging.
    --debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
    --no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
    --retry int
    Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
    Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
    Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
    --cloud-id string
    Set the ID of the cloud to use.
    --folder-id string
    Set the ID of the folder to use.
    --folder-name string
    Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
    --endpoint string
    Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
    --token string
    Set the OAuth token to use.
    --format string
    Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
    -h,--help Display help for the command.