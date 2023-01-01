Подключиться
Интерфейс командной строки

yc application-load-balancer load-balancer logging

Статья создана

    Manage cloud logging settings of the load balancer.

    Command Usage

    Syntax:

    yc application-load-balancer load-balancer logging <LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]

    Flags

    Flag Description
    --id string
    ID of the Application load balancer.
    --name string
    Name of the Application load balancer.
    --async Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
    --log-group-id string
    ID of the log group to which the loadbalancer send logs.
    --log-group-name string
    Name of the log group to which the loadbalancer send logs.
    --log-group-use-default Use default log group in the folder where load balancer resides.
    --disable Do not send access logs to Cloud Logging log group.
    --enable Send access logs to specified Cloud Logging log group.
    --discard PROPERTY=VALUE[,PROPERTY=VALUE...]
    Discard a percentage of logs for given codes. Multiple discard rules can be provided, order is preserved and the first matching rule is applied.

    Provided set of rules replaces any previously defined rules.

    Example (discard 90% of codes 200, 3XX, GRPC_OK and 15% of any other codes):
    --discard codes=[200,3XX,GRPC_OK],percent=90
    --discard codes=ALL,percent=15

    Possible property names:
    • codes: codes to be discarded. value can be an http code (100..599), an interval (1XX..5XX or ALL) or a grpc-code marked by prefix (GRPC_OK..GRPC_UNAUTHENTICATED) (required)
    • percent: percent of logs to be discarded if matched by codes (required)

    Global Flags

    Flag Description
    --profile string
    Set the custom configuration file.
    --debug Debug logging.
    --debug-grpc Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
    --no-user-output Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
    --retry int
    Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
    Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
    Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
    --cloud-id string
    Set the ID of the cloud to use.
    --folder-id string
    Set the ID of the folder to use.
    --folder-name string
    Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
    --endpoint string
    Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
    --token string
    Set the OAuth token to use.
    --format string
    Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
    -h,--help Display help for the command.