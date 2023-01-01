yc application-load-balancer load-balancer logging
Статья создана
Manage cloud logging settings of the load balancer.
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc application-load-balancer load-balancer logging <LOAD-BALANCER-NAME>|<LOAD-BALANCER-ID> [Flags...] [Global Flags...]
Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--id
|
string
ID of the Application load balancer.
|
--name
|
string
Name of the Application load balancer.
|
--async
|Display information about the operation in progress, without waiting for the operation to complete.
|
--log-group-id
|
string
ID of the log group to which the loadbalancer send logs.
|
--log-group-name
|
string
Name of the log group to which the loadbalancer send logs.
|
--log-group-use-default
|Use default log group in the folder where load balancer resides.
|
--disable
|Do not send access logs to Cloud Logging log group.
|
--enable
|Send access logs to specified Cloud Logging log group.
|
--discard
|
PROPERTY=VALUE[,PROPERTY=VALUE...]
Discard a percentage of logs for given codes. Multiple discard rules can be provided, order is preserved and the first matching rule is applied.
Provided set of rules replaces any previously defined rules.
Example (discard 90% of codes 200, 3XX, GRPC_OK and 15% of any other codes):
|
--discard
|
codes=[200,3XX,GRPC_OK],percent=90
--discard codes=ALL,percent=15
Possible property names:
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.