yc application-load-balancer
[PREVIEW] Manage Yandex Application Load Balancer resources
Command Usage
Syntax:
yc application-load-balancer <group>
Aliases:
alb
Command Tree
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer — Manage application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer get — Show information about the specified load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer list — List application load balancers
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer create — Create an application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update — Update the specified application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer start — Start the specified application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer stop — Stop the specified application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer delete — Delete the specified application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer add-listener — Adds a listener to the specified application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer add-stream-listener — Adds a Stream listener to the specified application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update-listener — Updates http listener in the specified application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update-stream-listener — Updates Stream listener in the specified application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer remove-listener — Removes the listener from the specified application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer remove-sni — Removes sni match from application load balancer's listener.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer add-sni — Adds HTTP sni match to application load balancer's listener.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer add-stream-sni — Adds Stream sni match to application load balancer's listener.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update-sni — Updates HTTP sni match of the application load balancer's listener.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer update-stream-sni — Updates Stream sni match of the application load balancer's listener.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer list-operations — List operations for the specified application load balancer
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer disable-traffic — Disables traffic in specified zones for application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer enable-traffic — Enables traffic in specified zones for application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer add-location — Adds locations to application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer remove-location — Removes locations from application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer target-states — Shows states of targets in the target group and backend group for application load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer load-balancer autoscale — Manage autoscale settings of the load balancer.
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group — Manage application load balancer backend groups
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group get — Show information about the specified backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group list — List backend groups
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group create — Create an backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group update — Update the specified backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group delete — Delete the specified backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group add-http-backend — Add HTTP backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group update-http-backend — Update HTTP backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group delete-http-backend — Delete HTTP backend from the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group add-grpc-backend — Add gRPC backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group update-grpc-backend — Update gRPC backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group delete-grpc-backend — Delete gRPC backend from the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group add-stream-backend — Add Stream backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group update-stream-backend — Update Stream backend to the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer backend-group delete-stream-backend — Delete Stream backend from the backend group
- yc application-load-balancer http-router — Manage application load balancer http router
- yc application-load-balancer http-router get — Show information about the specified http router
- yc application-load-balancer http-router list — List http routers
- yc application-load-balancer http-router create — Create an http router
- yc application-load-balancer http-router update — Update the specified http router
- yc application-load-balancer http-router delete — Delete the specified http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host — Manage http router virtual host
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host get — Show information about the specified virtual host
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host list — List http router virtual hosts
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host create — Create an virtual host for the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host update — Update the specified virtual host
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host delete — Delete the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host append-http-route — Appends http route to the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host prepend-http-route — Prepends http route to the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host remove-http-route — Removes http route from the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host insert-http-route — Inserts HTTP route into the specified virtual host of the HTTP router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host update-http-route — Updates http route in the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host append-grpc-route — Appends grpc route to the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host prepend-grpc-route — Prepends grpc route to the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host remove-grpc-route — Removes grpc route from the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host insert-grpc-route — Inserts gRPC route into the specified virtual host of the HTTP router
- yc application-load-balancer virtual-host update-grpc-route — Updates grpc route in the specified virtual host of the http router
- yc application-load-balancer target-group — Manage application load balancer target groups
- yc application-load-balancer target-group get — Show information about the specified target group
- yc application-load-balancer target-group list — List target groups
- yc application-load-balancer target-group create — Create a target group
- yc application-load-balancer target-group update — Update the specified target group
- yc application-load-balancer target-group delete — Delete the specified application target group
- yc application-load-balancer target-group add-targets — Add targets to the specified target group
- yc application-load-balancer target-group remove-targets — Remove targets from the specified target group
Global Flags
|Flag
|Description
|
--profile
|
string
Set the custom configuration file.
|
--debug
|Debug logging.
|
--debug-grpc
|Debug gRPC logging. Very verbose, used for debugging connection problems.
|
--no-user-output
|Disable printing user intended output to stderr.
|
--retry
|
int
Enable gRPC retries. By default, retries are enabled with maximum 5 attempts.
Pass 0 to disable retries. Pass any negative value for infinite retries.
Even infinite retries are capped with 2 minutes timeout.
|
--cloud-id
|
string
Set the ID of the cloud to use.
|
--folder-id
|
string
Set the ID of the folder to use.
|
--folder-name
|
string
Set the name of the folder to use (will be resolved to id).
|
--endpoint
|
string
Set the Cloud API endpoint (host:port).
|
--token
|
string
Set the OAuth token to use.
|
--format
|
string
Set the output format: text (default), yaml, json, json-rest.
|
-h,
--help
|Display help for the command.